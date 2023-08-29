Holidays in September 2023: Schools to remain closed on THESE days, full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY School Holidays in September 2023

There are not many public or national holidays in the month of September, although there are many festivals because the festive season has begun. Based on regional festivities, schools will declare holidays in their respective locations. Students should check the list of school holidays to make appropriate plans for their academic activities.

According to the available school holiday list, one of the significant days in September is Teacher's Day. The day is celebrated on 5th September every year to commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, who is recognized for his work as a philosopher, scholar and a politician and his dedication towards education. So schools will remain closed on September 5 on account of Teachers' Day.

Moreover, due to Janmashtami festivals in some states, classes will not be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2023. Schools will also remain closed on September 19, 2023, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. For the Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad celebration, schools will be closed on September 28 in a number of states.

Students and parents should check the school calendar for holidays and can contact their respective schools in case if there is any confusion regarding the dates.

School Holidays in September 2023