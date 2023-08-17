G20 Summit: Schools, colleges and offices likely to remain closed in Delhi on THESE dates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @G20ORG G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi next month

All the Schools, colleges and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for four days just when the G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place next month. According to reports, the schools and colleges may be asked to go online and offices might be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11 in view of the mega event.

The G20 summit will be held in the Bharat Mandapam convention center at Delhi next month. The movements of vehicles may be restricted in some areas and people are likely to be permitted for only essential travel and activities for the four-day period. The two days of the summit will be held on weekends i.e. September 9 and 10 on which movements will be restricted, however, by the afternoon of September 11, normal activities in the city may start to resume.

There will be thousands of individuals in the G20 members' entourage, so the government is preparing to take essential measures to ensure smooth traffic-free mobility for them across the city. The delegations will also travel from their hotels in the city to the Pragati Maidan International Exhibition and Convention Centre, where traffic will be restricted as part of security protocols. According to the sources, this will disrupt the regular traffic flow and lead to long backups.

Many heads of states and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit. While, most of the leaders are likely to leave the country on September 11 following the conclusion of the Summit.

Moreover, the representatives of international organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also attend the meeting. In addition, India has also invited the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Asian Development Bank and representatives from varioius countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guests.