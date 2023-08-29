DU PG admission 2023: Delhi University releases schedule for post graduate programmes on admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG admission 2023 revised dates announced

DU PG admission 2023, Delhi University Post Graduate admission 2023 date: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the revised schedule for admission to various post graduate programmes. Candidates who are willing to take admission to post graduate courses can check the schedule from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, candidates may accept their seat between August 31 and September 3, 2023, once the supernumerary quota allocations are announced on August 31. The departments or colleges can review and approve the online applications from Aug 31 to September 4, 2023. The payments will be made online till September 5.

Candidates may register for the mid-entry option between September 7 and September 9, 2023. Earlier, The mid-entry option was scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1, 2023, but that date has been changed.

The third CSAS PG allocation list will be made available on September 11 at 5 PM. Candidates will have to accept the assigned seat from September 11 to September 13. The departments and colleges will verify and approve the online applications between September 11 to 14. The last date for submission of application fee is September 15.