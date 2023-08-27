DU Admission 2023: More than 65,000 students secure seats for UG courses, 5,100 remain vacant

Follow us on Image Source : ANI More than 65,000 students secure seats for undergraduate programs in various colleges

DU UG admission 2023, Delhi University admission 2023: Over 65,000 students have secured seats in Delhi University affiliated colleges through round three counselling proceudre for the academic session 2023–24. According to latest updates, a total of 24,178 seats have been allocated during the final phase of Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS Round 3. Out of the total number, 17,284 students have accepted the allocated seats. The varsity has accepted 12,750 seats after reviewing the applications.

The round 3 seat allocation process was concluded on August 24. The last date for submission of application along with the fee was August 26 till 4.59 PM. The timeline was extended till 11.59 pm on August 26.

In addition to the third round, the university conducted admissions for their supernumerary seats, of which, 1,544 seats were allocated among all colleges under the sports quota, 886 seats under the quota for extracurricular activities, and 3,117 seats in the category CW including children/widows of the armed forces.

This year, the university will fill 71,000 seats across the Delhi University colleges through the common seats allocation system (CSAS)- UG 2023. Out of the total, a total of 65900 seats have been filled.

It is expected that the university will conduct a spot round to fill the remaining seats. According to univeristy's previous notification, the varsity may conduct more rounds of counseling subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any. However, there is no formal confirmation regarding this matter as of now.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Delhi University allocates more than 11,600 seats in third allocation round, details here

The university has already started the classes for undergraduate programmes across all colleges for session 2023-24 from August 16.