DU Admission 2023: Delhi University allocates more than 11,600 seats in third allocation round, details here

More than 11, 600 undergraduate programme seats have been allocated in Delhi University third round of admission.

DU admission, Delhi University admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has allocated more than 11, 600 undergraduate programme seats in its third round of admission, according to the officials.

The varsity has confirmed a total of 64,288 seats in its second round out of which, 34,642 candidates froze their seats.

A total of 28,889 students have opted for upgradation out of which, 6,104 candidates got their upgraded choice, said DU dean of admission, Haneet Gandhi, reported ANI.

Further, he said, we have allocated 11,656 seats across the unviersity and the third phase will conclude on August 27. The varsity may announce more rounds according to the availability of the seats, said Gandhi.

This year, 71,000 seats across the Delhi University colleges are being allotted under the common seats allocation system (CSAS)- UG 2023. The varsity has already started the classes for the undergraduate programmes from August 16.

The varsity conducted the admission on their supernumerary seats recently. A total of 1544 seats have been allocated across all colleges under the sports quota while 886 seats under the extra curricular activities quota, and 3117 in the category of Children, Windows of the armed forces.

According to the data, the unviersity has received maximum admissions into Bcom and BA streams top five programmes including Bcom (Hons), Bcom, BA (hons) political science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English. These are the courses which are more opted by the students this year.

The varsity is offering 78 undergraduate programmes in 68 colleges.

