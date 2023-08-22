Karnataka: Govt to set up committee to formulate education policy following decision to scrap NEP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka govt to set up committee to formulate state's education policy

The Karnataka government, which has already made it clear that it will reject the National Education Policy (NEP) put forth by the BJP-led union government, agreed to establish a committee to develop education policy for the state while continuing the old education system for now.

The new NEP had been implemented in Karnataka by the previous BJP administration, but after the Congress took office, the administration opted to scrap the scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, renowned novelist Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa, and senior government officials were present at a meeting on the topic on Monday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Later, the CMO released a statement denouncing the NEP. “Since it is a state subject, the central government cannot formulate education policy. The National Education Policy has been formulated without taking the state governments into confidence. Education policy cannot be imposed by central government,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said.

The statement quoted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as saying that “what is being imposed (by the Centre) is a conspiracy.”

“A uniform education system cannot be established in a country like India with multi-cultural and pluralistic society. Therefore, the chief minister said that a committee will be formed to formulate a new education policy while continuing the old education system,” the CMO said.

It further said other BJP-ruled states are also hesitant to implement the NEP. Other states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have made it clear to the Central government that they will not implement the National Education Policy. The chief minister said the state cannot be treated unfairly since centrally funded schemes are applicable to all states, the statement said.

“The CM expressed his concern that NEP will affect the poor, scheduled caste, tribal, backward and rural people. Even if the certificate is issued every year in higher education, how many job opportunities will those who have studied for one or two years get? Even if the poor students get job opportunities and quit studying in a year or two, will they be able to study further in the future” the CMO asked.

At the meeting, Siddaramaiah said that educational institutions do not have the necessary infrastructure to implement this educational policy. This has created unnecessary confusion, the statement said.

