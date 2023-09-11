DU PG 2023 3rd merit list to be OUT today at admission.uod.ac.in; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG 2023 3rd merit list today, September 11

DU PG 2023 3rd merit list, DU PG 2023 3rd merit list result time: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third merit list for admission to the various post graduate programmes today, September 11. According to the official schedule, the list will be released by 5 PM today, September 11 at admission.uod.ac.in. Once the seat allocation is released, the candidates can download the result from the official website.

After the merit list, the candidates will have to accept the allocated seats between September 11 and September 13. This round is for both supernumerary quotas and CSAS allocation. The departments, colleges and centres will verify these admissions and approve the online applications between September 11 and September 14. The candidates will have to remit the application fees by September 15th. DU may announce additional rounds of admission based on available seats.

ALSO READ | DU UG admission 2023: Spot round two results to be released today; check time, how to download

ALSO READ | DU PG admission 2023: Delhi University to release 3rd merit list on September 11, check latest updates

DU PG 2023 3rd merit list: How to download?