DU UG admission 2023: Spot round two results to be released today; check time, how to download

DU UG Spot admission round two results will be declared today, September 11.

DU UG admission 2023, DU UG spot round two result. DU Spot admission round two result time: The University of Delhi (UoD) will announce the results of DU Spot Round 2 2023 today, September 11. According to the schedule, the results will be declared at 11 a.m. on the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates who had applied but were not admitted to any college on the date and time of the declaration of vacant seats for the spot admission round are eligible to participate.

After the declaration of results, the candidates are required to accept the allocated seat between September 11 and 13 till 4.59 PM and colleges have to verify the details from September 11 to 14 till 4.59 PM. The last date to remit the application fee is September 15.

Earlier, the varsity had released the B.Tech. Spot admission round one schedule, which is similar to the undergraduate spot round two. According to the notice, there will be no option of 'upgrade' or 'withdraw' during the spot admission round, and the seat allocated in the spot round will be final. Admission to the allocated seat in the spot admission round is mandatory, according to the notice.

The registrations for round two undergraduate spot admission 2023 were concluded on September 10. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download the results by following the easy steps given below.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2: How to Download