DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP announces updated list of nine potential candidates, check here

DUSU Elections 2023: The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released an updated list of nine potential candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections slated to be held on September 22.

The names of Ankita Biswas, Aprajita, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Nishul Kharb, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sachin Baisla, Saransh Bhati, Sushant Dhankhad, and Tushar Dedha have been included in the updated list of potential nominees for the DUSU elections. According to the RSS affiliated organisation, these activities have actively participated in the pre-campaign phase at all Delhi University colleges, reported PTI.

In order to get assistance, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has reached out with a number of PG accommodations and hostels around the Delhi University colleges. The students' group claimed that the university will remain closed due to G20 summit. As a result, ABVP campaigners connected with students in PGs and hostels as well as through outreach efforts at gathering places to inform them of the ABVP's agenda.

According to Harsh Attri, the ABVP Delhi secretary, they are constantly looking for new ways to engage students in support of the Delhi University Students Union elections. They are also undertaking social media campaigns.

Last date for Nomination is September 12

After a gap of three years due to COVID-19, the Delhi University is all to set to conduct its student elections on September 12. According to the schedule released by the university, The deadline for receipt of nomination papers and affidavits is September 12 at 3 p.m. The scrutiny of nominations and publication of the list of duly nominated candidates will be released at 3.15 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day. The last date for withdrawing nominations is September 13.