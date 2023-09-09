DU PG admission 2023: Mid Entry registration closes today at admisssion.uod.ac.in; check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DU PG admission 2023 Mid Entry registration closing today at admisssion.uod.ac.in.

DU PG admission 2023, DU PG Mid Entry Registration 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) is going to close the registration window for mid entry admission to post graduate programmes today, September 9 at 4.59 pm. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at admission.uod.ac.in.

In order to apply online, the candidates are required to pay Rs. 1,000 as an application fee. The fee will be non refundable.

According to the university's statement, the candidates who could not apply for DU CSAS 2023 during the previous rounds can also register their applications during the mid entry window.

ASLO READ | DU PG admission 2023: Registration for mid-entry at admission.uod.ac.in, check dates, how to apply and other details

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the DU PG mid entry admissions 2023 will have to accept the seat and take admission in the allotted college otherwise their candidature will be cancelled.

DU PG mid entry admission 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the PG admission tab

Click on the registration link

Now, enter your data, including your roll number, birth date, etc.

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application cost, and press "Submit."

Download DU PG admission 2023 mid entry applications and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online

What's next?

According to the schedule, the third seat allocation will be released on September 11. After that, the candidates will have to accept the seats between September 11 and 13. The document verification will be done by the colleges on September 14.