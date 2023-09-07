DU PG admission 2023: Registration for mid-entry begins at admission.uod.ac.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : DU DU PG Mid Entry registration started at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG admission 2023, DU PG admission 2023 mid entry: The University of Delhi has started registrations for the PG mid entry 2023 admissions through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) . Candidates who are willing to participate in the admission round process for various post graduate programems can register themselves through mid entry by September 9 at the website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

The facility for registration for DU UG Mid Enry 2023 will remain available till September 9 at 4.59 p.m. It should be noted that the registration to mid entry does not claim the seat allocation to candidates.

According to the official notice, the candidate will have to take admission to the allocated seat, if the selected under the seat allocation. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidat's right to seek admission to the university. The seat allocation will be final and candidates will not be allowed to upgrade their seats in any subsequent round.

DU UG Mid Entry 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in Click on the PG admission tab available on the homepage It will take you to the registration window Now, you need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form submission On successful registration, fill out the application form Upload documents, pay mid entry fees Submit the application form Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

DU UG Mid Entry 2023: What is application fee?

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000 as a DU PG Mid Entry 2023. The fee will not be refundable.