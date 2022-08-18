CUET 2022: Students worried over last-minute change of exam center, seek clarity on retest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CUET-UG 4th phase: Students claim centres changing at last minute

Highlights Students are complaining of a lack of clarity on retest options

Students say there new exam centers are far off, for which they were not notified earlier

The NTA is not responding to students' emails and queries, they have claimed

CUET 2022: The fourth phase of the CUET-UG exam was underway on Thursday after much hue and cry over the cancellation of exam at several centers on Wednesday. Students who are yet to appear for the CUET exams are now complaining of last-minute changes in their exam centers. Some are also complaining of a lack of clarity on retest options and centers far off.

In all, students on the second day of CUET's fourth phase were a worried lot.

On Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled CUET exams at 13 centers, following technical glitches affecting more than 8,600 candidates.

"My intimation slip mentioned my chosen city as the exam center city. However, when I got the admit card, I got a center which is 150 km away and the entry closes at 8.30 am. I have been trying to reach the NTA but no luck yet," said a CUET aspirant Neha Singhal.

Another aspirant, Anjali Mishra, said, "Till yesterday afternoon, my admit card showed a different center and today it is a different center. I had no intimation if my center was changed last minute and have no clue whether I would get an option for retest".

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that the candidates affected on Wednesday will get a chance for retest on August 25.

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities.

A total of 3.6 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the fourth phase scheduled from August 17 to August 20.

The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for center.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

NTA, which is responsible for conducting the exam, later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.

The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centers.

Meanwhile, UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar said the exam was cancelled at various centers following indications and reports of "sabotage".

The exam in the second and third phases was also cancelled at centers in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

Also Read | CUET's technical glitches won't affect plans of merger with JEE, NEET: UGC chief