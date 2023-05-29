CTET 2023 Application correction window opens; Direct link, steps to make changes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET 2023 correction window opens

CTET Correction Window 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application form 2023 correction window today, May 29. The CTET application correction window is now open on the official website ctet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can make changes in their application form till June 2.

Applicants will be able to make changes in their CTET July 2023 application form by logging in through the candidate's portal. The candidates are allowed to edit their details including name, father’s and mother’s name, address, date of birth, identity proof, category and others.

How to Edit CTET July 2023 Application Form?

Step 1. Go to the official website of CTET 2023 at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for 'CTET July 2023 Correction Window' to make changes.

Step 3. Next, key in your login credentials and click on the submit tab.

Step 4. The CTET 2023 application form will appear on the screen0

Step 5. Make necessary changes and save the application form.

Step 6. Download and save the CTET form for your future reference.

Direct Link: CTET July 2023 Application Form

As per the official notification, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in July-August 2023 in the CBT mode. The board has stated in its notification that the exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

