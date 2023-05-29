Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023 OUT on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023 link at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who applied for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam can download their admit cards from the official website of biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or secondary.biharboardonline.

The Bihar DElEd is scheduled to be held from June 5 to 15, 2023 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been advised to download Bihar DElEd admit card from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

Bihar DElEd admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or secondary.biharboardonline Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar DElEd admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth and other details Bihar DElEd admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save Bihar DElEd admit card 2023 for future reference

Bihar DElEd admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates have been advised to reach at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time. No entry will be permitted after the due time. Candidates are also advised to carry their admit card copy along with a valid identity card. The Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12.30 PM) and Afternoon (3 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates are advised to follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Candidates can directly download Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam admit card by clicking on the above link.

