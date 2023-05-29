CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam intimation slip out on csir.nta.nic.in, check easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : CSIR- NET NTA CSIR UGC NET intimation slip for dec - june exam

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam intimation slip for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who applied for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam can download the exam intimation slip from the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of csirnet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam intimation slip' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your details CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam intimation slip will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam: Date sheet

Life Science- June 6

Chemical Science - June 7

Mathematical Science - June 7

Physical Science- June 8

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Plantery Sciences- June 8

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 will be held by the NTA in a computer-based test mode for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 exam city intimation slip contains the details such as the exam city date, time of the exam, reporting time, exam center and contact details of the centre.

Candidates should note that the exam city intimation slip is not admit card. The testing agency will release the admit card separately. In case any candidate faces issues while downloading the exam city slip, they can contact to NTA helpdesk for assistance.

