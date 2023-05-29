MAH MBA CET Result 2023 to be out SOON at mahacet.org, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MAH MBA CET Result 2023 download at mahacet.org

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: Maharashtra State CET Cell will soon release the MAH MBA CET Result 2023 on its website. However, the board has yet not revealed the date of the result declaration. The students have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once results are released, the students will be able to download MAH MBA CET Result 2023 by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website.

It is expected that the MAH MBA CET Result 2023 will be out this week, as per media reports. The official announcement in this regard is still awaited. Students have been advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates. Once MAH MBA CET Result 2023 is released, the link to the results will be hosted at the mahacet.org website. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be eligible to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to appear for MAH CET counseling. Candidates can check the easy steps to download MAH MBA CET Result 2023 below.

MAH MBA CET 2023 was conducted on 25 and 26 March 2023, and on 6 May 2023 at various exam centres.

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of mahacet.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'MAH MBA CET Result 2023' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number/registration number, date of birth and others MAH MBA CET Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save MAH MBA CET Result 2023 for future reference

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims: Twitter floods with memes after UPSC aspirants find General Studies toughest ever

ALSO READ | DUSU announces internship program for more than 1,000 students, details here