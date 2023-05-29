TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 answer key out on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, raise objections if any before May 31

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 response sheets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 answer key: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key and response sheet today, May 29, 2023 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 can download their answer keys from the official website of lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 was conducted on May 25, 2023 in three sessions - Morning (9.30 to 11 AM), Afternoon (12.30 PM to 2 PM), and evening (4 PM to 5.30 PM).

The answer keys and response sheets for TS LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET 2023 are available on the official website.

If any candidate has doubts about the answer keys, they may raise objections against the answer keys by May 31, 2023 till 5 PM. Candidates have been advised to submit the objections as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The direct link and steps to download TS LAWCET 2023 answer key and response sheets have been shared below for students' reference.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 answer key, response sheet: How to download?

Visit the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 RESPONSE SHEETS' It will take you to the login page where you need to put the registration number, hall ticket number TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 will appear on the screen Download TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 and save it for future reference

Check TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 response sheets direct download link

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023: When will result be declared?

Candidates should note that the TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2023 results will be declared soon after the release of final answer keys.Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

ALSO READ | MAH MBA CET Result 2023 to be out SOON at mahacet.org, check when and where to download

ALSO READ | DUSU announces internship program for more than 1,000 students, details here