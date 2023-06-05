CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key released; Download at cmat.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CMAT Final Answer Key 2023 released

CMAT Final Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 Final Answer Key. The students who took the entrance exam can download the CMAT Final Answer Key through the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency has conducted the entrance exam for admission to management programmes on May 4, 2023. A total number of 75,209 candidates registered for the exam of which 58,035 candidates appeared for the examination. The CMAT answer key was released on May 12 and the objections were invited from the candidates till May 14, 2023. The NTA has declared the CMAT result 2023 on June 1, 2023.

How to Download CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key?

