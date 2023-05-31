CMAT 2023 Result DECLARED at cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMAT 2023 result announced

CMAT Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 result today, May 31. The students who have appeared in the entrance exam can access and download the CMAT score card through the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to log in with their application number and date of birth to check the CMAT Result 2023.

The CMAT examination was conducted on May 4 in computer based test (CBT) format. The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift was organised from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Direct Link: CMAT Result 2023