Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result declared at cgdme.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education Chhattisgarh has declared the round 2 allotment result of state's National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023. Candidates can download their Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 allotment letter through the official website, cgdme.in.

Aspirants who have been allotted seats in the second round counselling will have to confirm their acceptance and appear for the admission process between September 20 and September 23, 2023. Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 will be held in four rounds, including round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment: How to Check

Aspirants can download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 allotment result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website at cgdme.in On the homepage, click on the link that says, Chhattisgarh NEET UG round 2 MBBS, BDS seat allotment list The round 2 allotment list will be displayed on your screen Check the allotment list and download it for future reference.

Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023