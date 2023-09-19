NTA Calendar 2024-25: NTA releases exam dates for JEE main, CUET, NEET and other entrance exams, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NTA Annual Exam Calendar 2024-25 for various undergraduate entrance exam. Check schedule here.

NTA Calendar 2024–25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the annual exam calendar for the Joint Entrance Test (JEE), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and UGC NET for the academic year 2024–25.

According to the annual exam calendar, the joint entrance exam (JEE Main) 2024 session 1 exam will be conducted between January 24 and February 1 while the session 2 exam for JEE is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and 15.

Furthermore, the statement mentions that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test is slated to take place on May 5.

The National testing agency has additionally announced that the common University Entrance Test- (undergraduate) will be conducted between May 15 and 31 and CUET PG 2024 exam will be conducted between March 11 and 28, 2024

Moreover, the National Eligibility Test is planned to be conducted from March 11 to 28, 2024.

The National Testing Agency has clarified that specific details related to each exam will be communicated to the candidates through the information bulletin of the respective exams, which will be published at the time of the release of registration forms for the respective exams. The results of all computer-based exams will be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the exam.

Also, the national testing agency stated that the results for NEET UG 2024 will be released by the second week of June 2024.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, for the latest updates related to the exam dates and other instructions.