NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC releases eligibility criteria for appearing in stray vacancy round, notice here

NEET PG 2023 counselling eligibility criteria released at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the eligibility criteria to participate in the stray round for Post Gradudate admission counselling procedure.

According to notice, all those candidates who have joined any seat through state counselling will not be able to participate in Stray Vacancy Round of All India PG Counselling to be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET PG 2023 counselling: Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the NEET PG 2023 counselling, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Candidates who are not holding any seats in any of the previous rounds of counselling conducted by MCC or through state quota counselling are ‘Eligible’ to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round

Candidates who are allotted in Round 3 of PG Counselling but do not join the allotted seat are not eligible to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling allotment result delayed

The results for NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling allotment were expected to be released on September 16. However, there has been a delay in the announcement of the NEET PG 2023 round 3 counseling allotment result. The doctors and students are demanding to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off marks. This could be a reason in delaying the NEET PG 2023 round seat allotment results.

In regard to the release of the results, the medical council committee has recently informed the candidates that the further action for NEET PG 2023 will be put up soon. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of MCC for latest updates.