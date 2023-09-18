When will NEET PG 2023 round 3 allotment result be released?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2023 Counselling round 3 seat allotment result to be out soon on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 result, NEET PG 2023 result date and time: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) results are still awaiting. The results were scheduled to be out on Saturday, September 16, which has been delayed. However, there is no confirmation on the release of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate (PG 2023) results from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 seat allotment results for round 3 will be hosted at the website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Taking to the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the medical aspirants are asking for the medical exam counselling committee to provide a notification regarding the delay in the announcement of the allotment results.

Once the NEET PG 2023 result is out, candidates will be able to download from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

IMA, FORDA, and UDFA demand to reduce neet cut-off percentile to NMC Mansukh Mandaviya

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association, United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), and Indian Medical Association (IMA) have written a letter to the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile.

The letter written by FORDA reads, Over the past years, we have witnessed a persistent challenge in the form of vacant seats in medical institutions across the nation, even after multiple rounds of counselling for NEET PG. This is a matter of great concern, not only for the healthcare system but also for aspiring medical professionals who are eager to contribute to our nation's healthcare infrastructure. In light of this issue, we request your kind attention to consider the possibility of decreasing the cutoff score for NEET PG 2023 counselling, the letter further reads.

In a same way, the United Doctors Front Association also wrote a letter to the health minister and NMC demanding that they lower the qualifying cutoff percentile of NEET PG 2023 so that more candidates can participate in the ongoing counseling procedure and enroll themselves in the postgraduate courses.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile upto 30 percent.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How and where to download Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?