US-Iran tensions: Trump's 10-day deadline to Tehran, UK denies airbase to US, Middle East on edge | Updates

Washington:

Donald Trump has fired another warning to Iran amid all-time high tensions, saying they will either get a deal with Tehran or it's going to be an "unfortunate" situation for them in the next 10-15 days. "We're either going to get a deal or it's going to be unfortunate for them... 10-15 days would be enough time," Trump said amid a massive US military buildup in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers.

UK also added another layer to the impending conflict after it declined a request from the United States to use British air bases for potential strikes on Iran, a move that could heighten tensions over the proposed transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Keir Starmer’s administration refused to authorise American long-range bombing operations from RAF Fairford near Swindon, arguing that involvement in preemptive attacks on Iran could violate international law. Washington has increased its military presence in the Middle East and is preparing contingency plans for possible action against Tehran.

US-Iran tensions: Top Updates

Meanwhile, Iran has conducted annual military exercises with Russia on Thursday, with both Washington and Tehran signaling that they are ready for war if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program collapse.

The movements of additional American warships and aircraft, including the USS Gerald R. Ford near the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea as part of a growing naval buildup in the Middle East, do not necessarily mean a US strike on Iran is imminent, but they strengthen President Donald Trump’s capacity to launch one if he decides to do so.

Earlier this week, Iran launched a military exercise involving live fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gateway to the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of the world’s traded oil flows.

Tehran has refused to engage with broader US and Israeli demands to curb its missile program and cut ties with armed groups.

Iran remains capable of targeting Israel and US bases across the region, and has warned that any strike against it would spark a wider regional war.

US media on Thursday has reported that the American military is on standby in the Middle East and ready to strike Iran this weekend, but the final call is to be taken by Trump.

This came after Trump held a key meeting with his top advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, on the status of talks with Iran.

Also read: US to attack Iran this weekend? Report claims military on standby, Trump to take final call