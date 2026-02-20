Ranveer Singh threat case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded Rs 10 crore, voice note sent from US number

New Delhi:

In a latest development on the Ranveer Singh threat case, Mumbai Police sources said the Bollywood actor was allegedly asked to pay Rs 10 crore by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The threat came through a voice note that was sent from an American number, raising concerns around how the message was routed.

According to sources, the Crime Branch has reached out to the concerned agency in the United States through official protocol to gather details about the number. The move is part of an ongoing effort to trace the origin of the threat and verify the identities involved.

Sources added that the investigation has pointed towards Harry Boxer, considered one of the key operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang at present. He allegedly sent the voice note to Ranveer Singh, demanding Rs 10 crore. The message was received on the WhatsApp of the actor’s manager.

During the preliminary probe, the Crime Branch found that the voice in the note matched that of Harry Boxer. At the same time, officials are continuing to collect more evidence to strengthen the case.

Sources also said that the voice note was sent after the firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence. The threat reached Ranveer Singh through his manager’s phone following that incident.

After the threat surfaced, security around Ranveer Singh was increased. The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of his manager and is continuing its investigation. For now, no FIR has been registered, and the police are carrying out a preliminary inquiry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is basking in the glory of Dhurandhar. The film grossed Rs 1000 crore at the Indian box office and Aditya Dhar's film crossed Rs 1300 mark globally.

Now its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release worldwide on March 19 in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. The movie also features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Akshaye Khanna might feature in Dhurandhar 2 through some flashback scenes.

