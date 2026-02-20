India joins Pax Silica, a US-led elite global tech alliance: Importance and what it means for New Delhi

New Delhi:

India joined the US-led global tech alliance Pax Silica on Friday to secure the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chain and reduce reliance on non-aligned nations. The joining took place on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The move is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in critical minerals, semiconductor manufacturing and the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence sector. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, and Ambassador Sergio Gor signed the Pax Silica declaration, marking New Delhi's entry into the grouping in the presence of other officials.

It also comes in the wake of New Delhi and Washington signing a trade deal to strengthen ties between 2 of the world’s largest economies, particularly after a period of strain linked to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.

What is Pax Silica and what it does?

Pax Silica is a US-led strategic alliance launched in December 2025 to safeguard the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chain and reduce reliance on non-aligned nations. It seeks to strengthen cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, semiconductor production and the fast-evolving AI sector, with the objective of building a secure and resilient global silicon and technology ecosystem.

In addition to the United States, Pax Silica includes Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

According to Jacob Helberg, oil and steel powered the 20th century, while the 21st century runs on computers, which depend on minerals such as lithium and cobalt.

What it means for India

The move is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington in the production of critical minerals and semiconductors, as well as in the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence, with the aim of building a secure and resilient global silicon and technology ecosystem.

Pax Silica is designed to establish a shared framework among trusted nations to develop the AI and technology systems of the future. The initiative spans the entire technology supply chain, from energy resources and critical minerals to advanced manufacturing and AI models. Member countries commit to working together to promote prosperity, technological advancement and economic security.

The long-term objective is to bring together leading technology-driven economies so they can fully harness the economic potential of artificial intelligence and benefit from the emerging AI-powered global economy.

The AI factor

The Pax Silica Declaration recognises AI as a transformative force reshaping global markets. It states that the technological revolution in artificial intelligence is accelerating, reorganising the world economy and restructuring global supply chains.