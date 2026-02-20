India weighs resumption of visa services amid improving ties with Bangladesh under Tarique Rahman

New Delhi:

Relations between India and Bangladesh appear to be entering a phase of renewed engagement as New Delhi is likely to fully restore visa services in the neighboring country, just days after Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

According to a report by bdnews24, India’s Senior Consular Officer in Sylhet, Aniruddha Das, confirmed that active efforts are underway to completely resume all categories of visa services. Speaking at the Sylhet District Press Club, Das stated, “Medical and double-entry visas are currently being issued. Steps are also being taken to restart other categories, including travel visas.”

The move is being seen as a significant step toward normalising diplomatic engagement between the two South Asian neighbours.

Bilateral relations rooted in mutual respect, says Das

India’s Assistant High Commissioner in Sylhet reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties by facilitating visa services to the fullest extent possible. He emphasised that India-Bangladesh relations are built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared dignity.

Das noted that the people of both countries remain key stakeholders in ensuring a stable, positive, constructive, long-term, and mutually beneficial partnership. “Both nations share similar thinking and are keen to work together,” he added.

Visa service suspended after student leader’s death

India had previously suspended visa operations in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The incident triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh, some of which took on an anti-India tone, leading Indian visa centers to halt operations amid deteriorating bilateral tensions.

PM Modi invites Tarique Rahman to India

India has extended a formal invitation to Bangladesh’s newly appointed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit New Delhi, signalling a willingness to strengthen bilateral ties under the new leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Rahman soon after the latter assumed office. The message was delivered through Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who met the Bangladesh leader in Dhaka following the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, officials said.

Birla travelled to Dhaka to attend the oath-taking event and personally handed over Modi’s letter to Rahman. The communication included an invitation for the Bangladesh Prime Minister to visit India at a mutually convenient time.