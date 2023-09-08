UDFA demands reduction in NEET PG 2023 qualifying cut-off percentile; Know why

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UDFA writes to NMC demanding reduction in NEET PG 2023 qualifying cut off percentile

NEET PG 2023 qualifying cut-off percentile: The United Doctor's Front Association (UDFA) has written a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) demanding a reduction in the NEET PG 2023 qualifying cutoff in order to fill the vacant postgraduate seats.

The letter reads, 'Thousands of MBBS passouts who appeared in the NEET PG 2023, aspire to join a postgraduate course. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reduction of the eligibility cut-off marks to Participate in counselling, currently a large number of PG Seats are vacant.'

Explaining the reason for seeking a reduction in the cutoff marks, the doctor's association said, the current eligibility criteria to appear in the NEET PG counselling 2023 are leading to a large number of vacant seats. The association mentioned that the registration process for the mop up round of NEET PG counselling will end on September 12 and said if the National Board of Exams does not reduce the cut off marks, it will be an injustice for the candidates.

'If the National Board of Exams does not revise the lowering of the qualifying cutoff percentile to participate in ongoing counseling, the vacancy will remain the same, which will be unjustice for the potential candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate courses', reads the official statement. A large number of vacant seats for postgraduate courses will be wasted for the current academic year. India needs a large number of specialists, and they can be one of them. The government should take steps to ensure that all eligible candidates have a fair chance to pursue their master's studies.

Further, the doctor's body said that the government should take immediate action to address the issue of vacant seats in postgraduate medical education.

According to the official schedule, round 3 and mop up round registrations will be done between September 8 and 12.