MP NEET UG merit list 2023 for mop up round to be out today, details here

MP NEET UG merit list 2023, MP NEET UG merit list 2023 mop up round: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the MP NEET UG merit list for mop up round today, September 8. All those who wish to take admission to the MBBS, BDS courses in the state medical colleges and not allotted seats in the previous rounds were allowed to register thsemeslves by September 7 at the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The number of vacant seats in all medical clleges offering MBBS, BDS courses will be out today, September 8. Along with the vacant seats, the board will uplaod the provisional merit list and eligible candidates list based on the mop up counselling 2023 process.

The window for MP NEET UG choice filling and locking 2023 will open on September 9 to 12. The seat allotment results will be declared on the basis of choices filled by the candidates while registering for the mop up round. According to the schedule, MP NEET UG mop up seat allotment results will be out on September 15 at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round: Important dates