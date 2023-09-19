CAT 2023 registration closing tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in, check exam dates, pattern and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT Registration 2023 closes tomorrow, September 20 at iimcatacin.

CAT 2023 registration, CAT 2023 exam date, CAT 2023: The registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be closed tomorrow, September 20. All those candidates who have yet not applied for the B-school admission test can submit their application forms on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The registration window will be accessible till 5 pm tomorrow, September 20.

The candidates will not get another chance to submit their applications after the closure of application window. After the completion of the registration process, the candidates will be able to edit photograph, signature, and city preferences in the application form.

The official notice reads, 'After the closure of the registraion window, a very short edit window will be available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered succesfully for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 within the specified deadline.

CAT 2023 exam: How to apply?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'New Candidate Registration

for CAT 2023'

It will take you to the new registration window where you need to first register yourself and proceed with application form

Upload documents, pay application and click on the 'submit' button

Download CAT 2023 application form and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online

CAT 2023 exam and admit card date

According to the official notice, the entrance exam will be conducted on November 26 in three sessions. The CAT 2023 admit card will be made available at the official website at 5 pm.

CAT 2023 exam pattern

The duration of the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be 120 minutes. The exam will have three sections - Section 1 will be on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section 2 on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section 3 will be on Quantitative Ability.

The candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.