UPTAC Counselling 2023: AKTU releases round 1 result 2023 on uptac.admissions.nic.in, check direct link

UPTAC Counselling 2023, UPTAC Round 1 result 2023, UPTAC Round 1 roll numberwise result: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the results of UPTAC round one counselling 2023. Candidates who registered for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC B.Tech 2023 round 1 counselling can check the seat allotment result using their application number, password, and other details on the login page available on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

What's next?

According to the schedule, those who have been allotted a seat will be required to confirm their seat by September 20. The window for the options to freeze/float will also be accessible until September 20.

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories (SC,ST) are required to pay Rs. 12, 000, while candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs. 20,000 for seat confirmation. Candidates can check their results by following the easy steps given below.

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 Results: How to Download

Visit the official website of AKTU counselling - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Click on the counselling link available under BTech tab

Login using yuour JEE main application number, password

The UPTAC counselling 2023 round 1 result will appear on the screen

Download and save UPTAC counselling 2023 round 1 result for future references

Candidates have been advised to download their AKTU UPTAC counselling 2023 seat allotment order, as it will be required while reporting to the allocated college. The university will start the second round of admissions on September 21.