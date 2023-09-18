UP NEET Mop up round 2023 result out on upneet.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP NEET Mop up round 2023 result declared

UP NEET Mop up round 2023 result: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has announced the results of National Eligibility Entrance Test Mop up round 2023 result. Candidates who registered for the mop up round can download their results from the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET Mop up round 2023 result: How to download

Visit the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP NEET Mop up round 2023 result'

It will take you to a login window

Select course, roll number, neet application number, captcha and click on the result

Download UP NEET Mop up round 2023 result and save it for future reference

What's next?

Those who have been selected in the mop up round are eligible to appear in the counselling process. The said allotment have been done based on candidate's filled choices, NEET score, reservation factors etc. Also, those who have already paid the deposit amount during the first and second rounds of UP NEET counselling 2023 need not to pay the amount again. This admission process is being done for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS.

UP NEET Mop up round 2023: Documents required

NEET 2023 admit card

NEET 2023 rank card

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

A Valid photo identity proof such as aadhaar card, passport, driving license and pan card

Domicile certificate of Uttar Pradesh

Caste Certificate

Online registration slip

Receipt of deposition of security money

