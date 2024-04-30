Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Want to stay healthy for lifelong? Four hours of physical activity is all you need

Want to stay healthy for lifelong? Four hours of physical activity is all you need

4 hours of daily activity and 8 hours of sleep could be the key to lifelong health, according to a study. This includes intense exercise, light activities like chores, and avoiding excessive sitting. Learn how to stay fit and combat diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2024 13:48 IST
exercise
Image Source : FREEPIK Four hours of exercise ensures lifelong health

According to a study published in the scientific journal Diabetologia, it is claimed that lifelong health can be achieved by engaging in four hours of physical activity daily and getting eight hours of sleep. This can also help alleviate many diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The researchers stated that the primary goal of four hours of physical activity should be to maintain weight control. This does not mean that weight can be reduced only through light activities. Instead, it should involve intense and vigorous exercise. Additionally, getting eight hours of sleep is also essential, as it can help alleviate fatigue caused by exercise and aid in digestion. The researchers also suggested that spending excessive time sitting could lead to high blood pressure.

Researchers at Swinburne University of Technology in Australia studied over two thousand individuals, collecting data on the time they spent being physically active. They found that those who engaged in household chores and exercise were healthier. 30 per cent of participants suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, conditions which were less prevalent among those who were regularly involved in physical activities.

Why you shouldn’t compromise exercise for sleep:

Researcher Breckenridge revealed that replacing exercise with sleep in daily routines could prove detrimental to health. Thus, it's crucial to allocate a specific time for intense workouts. However, naps can be taken between light activities. Maintaining a balance between exercise and household chores is also necessary. Engaging in four hours of physical activity doesn't mean being continuously busy; instead, it requires allocating time throughout the day.

Household chores and exercise are also important:

According to the study, incorporating light, moderate, and some vigorous activities into your daily routine is essential for "optimal health." Light activities can range from doing household chores to preparing dinner in the evening, while moderate and vigorous exercises involve brisk walking or engaging in activities like gym workouts. Through this, one can stay fit. The benefits of exercise become apparent quickly.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Lifestyle News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement