Want to stay healthy for lifelong? Four hours of physical activity is all you need

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Four hours of exercise ensures lifelong health

According to a study published in the scientific journal Diabetologia, it is claimed that lifelong health can be achieved by engaging in four hours of physical activity daily and getting eight hours of sleep. This can also help alleviate many diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The researchers stated that the primary goal of four hours of physical activity should be to maintain weight control. This does not mean that weight can be reduced only through light activities. Instead, it should involve intense and vigorous exercise. Additionally, getting eight hours of sleep is also essential, as it can help alleviate fatigue caused by exercise and aid in digestion. The researchers also suggested that spending excessive time sitting could lead to high blood pressure.

Researchers at Swinburne University of Technology in Australia studied over two thousand individuals, collecting data on the time they spent being physically active. They found that those who engaged in household chores and exercise were healthier. 30 per cent of participants suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, conditions which were less prevalent among those who were regularly involved in physical activities.

Why you shouldn’t compromise exercise for sleep:

Researcher Breckenridge revealed that replacing exercise with sleep in daily routines could prove detrimental to health. Thus, it's crucial to allocate a specific time for intense workouts. However, naps can be taken between light activities. Maintaining a balance between exercise and household chores is also necessary. Engaging in four hours of physical activity doesn't mean being continuously busy; instead, it requires allocating time throughout the day.

Household chores and exercise are also important:

According to the study, incorporating light, moderate, and some vigorous activities into your daily routine is essential for "optimal health." Light activities can range from doing household chores to preparing dinner in the evening, while moderate and vigorous exercises involve brisk walking or engaging in activities like gym workouts. Through this, one can stay fit. The benefits of exercise become apparent quickly.