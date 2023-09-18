UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration for mop-up round begins at upneet.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP NEET PG Counselling mop-up registration begins

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has started the mop-up round registration for state's NEET PG counselling 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 can apply for the mop-up round on the official website, upneet.gov.in by September 21.

As per the official schedule, the DGMET will release the merit list for the mop-up round on September 21, 2023. Students will be able to fill choices of courses and colleges from September 22 to September 25. The seat allotment result for mop-up round will be declared on September 26, 2023. Downloading of allotment letter and admission will be held on September 27, 29 and 30, 2023.

The candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the first and second rounds of state PG counselling are only eligible to appear for mop-up round counselling. Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000. As per the official release, applicants will have to pay Rs 30,000 as a security deposit for government medical colleges, Rs 2 lakh for private medical colleges, and Rs 1 lakh for private dental colleges which is mandatory to be paid. Whereas, the candidates who have already paid the security fee are not required to pay again.

UP NEET PG 2023 Mop-UP Round Counselling: How to Apply

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in.

Click on the UP NEET PG 2023 registration link on the home page.

On the next window, log in with the NEET PG 2023 roll number and password.

Fill in the UP NEET PG mop-up application form and upload the required documents.

Make payment of the counselling registration fee and submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

Direct Link: UP NEET PG 2023 Mop-UP Round Counselling