Bihar DCECE 2024 application forms out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check how to apply, documents, more

Bihar DCECE 2024 application form: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the application process for Bihar DCECE 2024 today, April 12. Candidates who wish to apply for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2024 can submit their application forms at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is May 11.

As per the official schedule, Bihar Polytechnic 2024 (Bihar DCECE 2024) is scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and June 23 at various exam centres across the state. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time.

Who is eligible?

As per the notification, candidates who are currently in the process of completing their class 10th board exam or completed their class 10th exam are eligible to apply for the DCECE PE and PMM course groups. For admission to the PM course group, candidates should have passed or be in the process of completing their 10+2 exam in 2024. candidates can choose to fill Bihar Polytechnic 2024 for one or two courses based on their eligibility.

How to apply for Bihar DCECE 2024?

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Online Application Portal of DCECE[PE/PM/PMM]-2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to first register yourself and then proceed with the application form

Upload documents, review the application form and pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Keep THESE items handy before applying

Candidate should have their own valid email ID/mobile number

Scanned/soft copy passport-size photograph (Less than 100 KB)

Scanned/soft copy of Hindi & English Signature (Less than 100 KB)

Aadhar Card (if available)

Credit Card/ATM-cum Debit Card/Net banking/UPI (any of one)

Important dates