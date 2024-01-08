UPJEE Polytechnic 2024: JEECUP registrations begin today, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEECUP registration begins today, January 8

UPJEE Polytechnic 2024: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP is starting the registration/ application process for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic from today, January 8. Candidates who wish to appear in the aforesaid examination can apply by visiting the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in, once the application process starts today. The last date to apply is February 29, 2024.

UPJEE Polytechnic Exam to be held in March

UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination is conducted at the state level for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted from March 16 to March 22, 2024. Admit cards will be released on March 10. Once the admit cards are out, candidates will be able to check the exact date, time and reporting time of the exam.

When will JEECUP 2023 answer key be released?

As per schedule, the answer key of JEECUP 2024 will be published on the website on March 27. Candidates can send their objections, if any, on the preliminary answer key by March 30. The results of the entrance exam will be declared on April 8. For more information, candidates can visit the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2024: Steps to apply