UPJEE Polytechnic 2024: JEECUP exam dates announced, registrations from January 8

UPJEE Polytechnic 2024: The Joint Entrance Exam Council has announced the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination in Uttar Pradesh. Aspiring candidates can access the complete schedule by visiting the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 22. Registration for the exam will commence on January 8 and conclude on February 29. The admit cards are set to be released on March 10, 2024. Below are simple steps for candidates to follow.

UPJEE Polytechnic 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the 'JEECUP 2024 registration link' available on the homepage

Register yourself first before proceeding with the application form

Once registration is completed, fill out the application form carefully

Make the application fee payment and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

When will JEECUP 2023 answer key be released?

According to the official schedule, the answer keys will be available on the official website from March 27 to March 30. Subsequently, the results will be announced on April 8. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

What is the exam pattern for JEECUP 2023?

It is important to note that the exam pattern and syllabus vary for each course. All question papers will consist of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. As per the marking scheme for the JEECUP question paper, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The syllabus is aligned with the content covered in class 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What are the dates for JEECUP 2023 registration?

The registration process for JEECUP 2023 will start on January 8.

Q2. What is the last date for JEECUP 2023 registration process?

The last date for JEECUP 2023 registration procedure is February 29.

Q3. What is the exam date for JEECUP 2023?