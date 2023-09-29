Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 registration begins for round one, link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 registration begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, bcece.admissions.nic.in.

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 registration: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has started the online application process for Bihar Paramedical counselling and Bihar Paramedical Matric counselling. Interested candidates can register themselves for the first round of counselling process through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in or bcece.admissions.nic.in.

Along with the Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 round 1 registration process, the choice-filling process has also started. Candidates who are seeking admission to paramedical courses including PM/PMM in various courses can submit their applications at the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to register online for the Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 round one.

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in or bcece.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Online counselling portal of DCECE (PMM) 2023 or Online Counselling Portal of DCECE (PM) 2023 under the online application form section

Then, you will be redirected to the new window

Now, click on the link that reads, 'click here for registration and choice filling of Bihar Para Medical Matric Counselling 2023' and 'click here for registration and 'choice filling of Bihar Para Medical Counselling 2023' according to your choice, under the candidate activity board

A new window will appear on the screen

Enter your login details and click on the submit

Proceed with the application form and upload all essential documents

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Check direct link to Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 registration

Candidates will have to fill in the choice of preference of college/course of the institute. If any candidate fails to fill their choice after registering in round one of the counselling process then the candidate will not be given the opportunity to register for the second round.