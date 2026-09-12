India's ODI World Cup 2025 winner joins Barbados Tridents for rest of WCPL 2026

New Delhi:

Harleen Deol has joined Barbados Tridents for the remainder of the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The defending champions have penned a short-term deal with the India international till the end of the season. Following which, she became the fifth Indian cricketer to feature in the current edition of the WCPL.

Meanwhile, Harleen is currently out of India’s scheme of things. She even failed to break into India A squad as of late, having played her last international matches against Australia in March. The 27-year-old has played 28 T20I matches in her career, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 92.01.

She also has considerable experience playing in franchise cricket. The Chandigarh-born has represented Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, having amassed 649 runs in 28 matches at a strike rate of 115.68.

Her arrival adds another experienced option to a Tridents squad that already includes India players such as Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar among their overseas contingent.

How Indian players fared so far in WCPL?

The WCPL so far had four other Indian players the tournament. Shikha Pandey and Yastika Bhatia are part of Trinbago Knight Riders, while Navgire and Vastrakar are with the Tridents. Now, the five Indians account for one-quarter of the 20 overseas places available across the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barbados have had a difficult start to their title defence. The champions have played once so far, suffering a 21-run defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening match on September 5. That fixture also highlighted the growing Indian presence in the competition. Pandey returned figures of 3 for 17 for Knight Riders, while Bhatia contributed 35 from 28 deliveries and Navgire scored 28 off 21 balls for Barbados.

On the other hand, Deol now joins the Tridents ahead of a busy weekend. The defending champions are scheduled to meet Jamaica Empress on Saturday before taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday.

When it comes to the points table, Trinbago are at the top of the points table, having won both their matches. Jamaica Empress Women are second, having won one out of two.

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