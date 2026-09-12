Guangzhou-New Delhi flights to resume after six-year hiatus as PM Modi-Xi meet at BRICS

Beijing:

China Southern Airlines is set to resume regular passenger flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi from September 21, marking the return of the carrier's India service after a gap of six years. The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in India for the 18th BRICS Summit and prepared for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. According to China's state-run Global Times, China Southern will resume operations on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route from September 21. With the reinstatement of the service, the airline said it will operate more than 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes connecting China with destinations in South Asia.

China Southern to restore Guangzhou-Delhi connectivity

The resumption of the Guangzhou-New Delhi service marks another major step in the gradual restoration of direct air connectivity between India and China. China Southern's return comes after a six-year suspension of its India operations. The development assumes added significance as India-China relations have been showing signs of gradual engagement following years of strained ties. Direct passenger flights between the two countries had been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained suspended amid broader tensions following the Doklam and Galwan standoffs.

Air connectivity between India and China picks up pace

China Southern's announcement follows the return of several direct air routes between the two countries this year. In April, Air China resumed its direct Beijing-Delhi service, adding another connection between the two countries. China Eastern Airlines had earlier restarted its direct Kunming-Kolkata service on April 18. Indian airline IndiGo also strengthened connectivity with China. On March 30, the carrier launched a daily nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai. The move came after IndiGo had already reinstated flights connecting Kolkata with Guangzhou and subsequently resumed operations from Delhi to China. The restoration of these routes followed confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs that direct flights between India and China would resume after their prolonged suspension.

Air India, Chinese carriers resume direct routes

The restoration of air links between the two nations gathered pace in early 2026 as Air India resumed its New Delhi-China services in February, nearly six years after the suspension of direct flights. In April, Air China restarted its Beijing-Delhi service, providing another direct connection between the two countries. It followed China Eastern Airlines' resumption of the Kunming-Kolkata route on April 18.

Xi Jinping arrives in India for BRICS Summit

The announcement by China Southern came on the day Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled from Beijing to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Xi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Modi later on Saturday. His delegation includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, as well as Wang Yi, China's foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Xi's visit is closely watched in the context of the gradual improvement in India-China engagement after years of friction. The two leaders' meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral ties as well as broader regional and global issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

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