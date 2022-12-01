AYUSH NEET UG 2022: Counselling Round 2 registrations scheduled today, apply at aaccc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registrations

AYUSH NEET UG 2022: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) to start the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 from today. As per the official schedule for the Admissions, the registration process for the same will begin today. Once, the admission registration link will be activated by the commission, candidates will be able to apply for Round 2. The registration process will be carried out on aaccc.gov.in.

The AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration was scheduled for today, December 01, 2022. Candidates who didn't apply for admission in round 2 and those who were not allotted seats can register now. The last date for the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 admission process is December 09, 2022. Candidates interested to apply for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling can submit their application form from December 01, 2022, to December 05, 2022, till 03 PM. The facility for the fee payment will be available till 05 PM.

The choice filling round will be held from December 02 to 05, 2022 till 11:55 PM. The date for the locking round is December 5, 2022, from 3 PM to 11:55 PM. The seat allotment process will be conducted from December 06, 2022, to December 07, 2022. Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be declared on December 8, 2022. after the declaration of round 2 seat allotment, candidates will have to report to their respective institutions from December 9 to 17, 2022.

AACCC has planned to conduct the counseling process for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, Siddha and Unani with AYUSH courses in medical colleges and institutions across India. Candidates are requested to visit the official website (aaccc.gov.in) to stay updated. Registration can begin anytime at aaccc.gov.in. For more updates, interested students should visit the official website.

