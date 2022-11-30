SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Likely to release next week, check on sbi.co.in and know how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The State Bank of India will soon release the SBI PO Admit Card 2022.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India is likely to release the SBI PO Admit Card by next week. As per the news reports, SBI can soon make an announcement for the Admit Card release date. However, no official confirmation has been received from SBI. According to the schedule for prelims, the exam will be conducted from December 17 to 20, 2022. The SBI PO exam will be held to fill 1673 vacant posts of Probationary Officers.

State Bank of India will release the admit card on the official website sbi.co.in. Once, the admit card gets released, the candidates will be able to save and download it. SBI will select the candidates on the basis of three stages. The first stage is Prelims Exam. If a candidate qualifies for the Prelims he would have to appear for the main examination. The third stage of the selection process is the psychometric test.

How to check and download the SBI PO Admit Card 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'Careers.'

Step 3. On the new window, click on the link for 'SBI PO Admit Card 2022.'

Step 4. Key in your login credentials and submit.

Step 5. Save and download the admit card. Take a printout for future reference.

Objective-type questions for 100 marks will be asked in the Prelims exam. The main exam will include objective-type questions for 200 marks and descriptive-type questions for 50 marks. Interview and group exercises will be held in the third stage. Candidates appearing for the Prelims exams should prepare for quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and english. Students have to score more than the cut-off marks to appear for the main examination. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis on mains exam and the interview.

Also Read: Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow

Also Read: 'Call upon all Exam Warriors', PM Modi's invitation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023