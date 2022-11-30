Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow, check first selection list release date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Nursery Admission 2023

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE) is all set to start the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023. The registration process will commence tomorrow December 01, 2022. The Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 is for private schools in the capital. This admission process is for the upcoming session i,e. 2023-2024. Parents or guardians should note that they have to fill out the application form by December 23, 2022. After the successful completion of the application process, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will release the first list of the shortlisted candidates.

The first selection list will be out on January 20, 2023. After this, DoE will release the second selection list along with the waiting list. As per the schedule, these lists will be released on February 06, 2023. This selection will come to end on march 17, 2023. The private schools in Delhi will also start the admission process for KG and class 1 from tomorrow.

As per the notice released by the DoE, the admission process will begin for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 from December 01, 2023. For registration, a non-refundable fee of Rs 25 will be charged, as per the official notification. The details of the students will be uploaded for the open seats on January 06, 2023. The queries of the parents will be resolved between February 08 to 14, 2023.

The Subsequent list of admission will be released on March 01, 2023. This will be the last stage for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023. After this, on March 17, 2023, the admission process will get concluded. Parents should note that 25% of the seats are reserved for the economically weaker section, students from disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities. Parents should check the age limit before applying for admission.

