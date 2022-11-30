Class 10, 12 Pre-board: Delhi government schools to conduct exams from this date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Class 10, 12 Pre-board exam schedule

Class 10, 12 Pre-board: The Delhi Directorate of Education recently announced the pre-board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. As per the notice, the pre-board for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in December 2022. Students and their guardians must note that this pre-board schedule is for the government schools in Delhi. As per the date sheet for pre-board, the exams will start on December 15, 2022. The pre-board exams will be held in two shifts.

The pre-board exam for classes 10 and 12 will commence on December 15, 2022. The last exam will be held on December 28, 2022. The duration for the morning shift exam is 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM. And for the evening shift, the time duration is 02 PM to 05 PM. With the exam schedule, the DoE has also released some guidelines for the students and teachers. As per the exam guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit their answer sheets till the end of the shift. The capacity for the students in one exam hall should be 24 only.

One invigilator in each exam hall is mandatory. The schools have been asked to collect the question papers from the zonal distribution center. Action will be taken against the schools that will collect the question paper after the scheduled time. The district deputy education officers are asked to take action against these schools if they are found guilty. Also, any school can't pick the question paper before the time.

The syllabus for both classes will be notified by the school. Students can check the marking scheme and the syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE. It is advised to students, to practice previous years' question papers, sample papers, or model papers to get a clear idea of the examination. For more information, students can visit the official website of DoE- edudel.nic.in.

