Explore highest Placement Record options with the top 5 Digital Marketing platforms

Top 5 Digital Marketing platforms: This is a compilation of the top Digital Marketing Platforms that offer great placement opportunities, and assist budding and experienced digital marketers to find the ideal jobs commensurate with their skills to showcase their potential for a thriving career. The great surge in the number of students pursuing digital marketing can be attributed to the rising demand for efficient and discerning digital marketers who can successfully disseminate the core values and message of the brands to the target audience.

Digital Marketing Platforms offer students not just comprehensive digital learning but a podium to network and apply for the most lucrative jobs through their dedicated placement cells.

1. IIM SKILLS

With 8+ years of experience in conducting professional courses, IIM SKILLS is one of the leading ed-tech institutes offering specialized education in digital marketing. The Digital Marketing Master Course is a premium training program that helps you with gaining enhanced skills in internet marketing. They strive to turn students into a Global Manpower armed with the ability to create the most effective internet strategies for business across sectors. Along with this, they prepare you to sit for the top certifications from Google, Facebook, and Hubspot.

The pedagogy comprises immersive live training and practical projects. Along with providing students with incisive training on the fundamental and advanced aspects of digital marketing strategies, they offer guaranteed paid internships and placement assistance. So far, they have upskilled more than 35000+ students globally.

The course helps you to gain insight into the different digital marketing strategies that can be implemented to get the best results. With intensive training to help candidates leverage the immense potential of the digital marketing industry, IIM SKILLS also offers interview preparation, resume and cover letter creation, and tips to build effective communication skills. IIM SKILLS has partnered up with several eminent organizations including Amazon, Infosys, IBM, KPMG, Tata, Bajaj, Genpact, Samsung, L&T Infotech, and J.P. Morgan to name a few.

2. Freelancers Academy

Freelancers Academy is one the reputed institutes offering high-grade digital marketing training across India. They specialize in agency-based learning that helps students of digital marketing to acquire skills by working on real client projects once they have completed the course.

They provide the students with online access to learning resources that comprise videos and presentations. They also have an online community platform that offers an opportunity to brainstorm and discuss case studies extensively. This helps students to become more adept at understanding how to apply digital marketing in real industry projects.

Freelancers Academy has a dedicated placement department that strives to help students get placed in the best companies. Some of their placement partners are Zoom, Lokmat, NatureVibe Botanicals, DDB Mudra, Bombay Realty, Anuvaa, and Network Intelligence.

3. UpGrad

Upgrad is an illustrious name in the world of ed-tech institutes and needs no introduction. With a variety of courses that caters to people from different educational backgrounds, it has one of the most popular digital marketing training programs in India. They offer advanced digital marketing certifications that cover the most important topics in digital marketing. The placement cell is very active and helps students to get placed in the best organizations and most coveted digital marketing positions. With Upgrad you have qualified opportunities from the best organizations and innumerable jobs to sift through to find your ideal job, Some of their hiring partners are Flipkart, Zivame, Kantar, American Express, Star Network, Accenture, Amazon, Myntra, and Jio.

4. Talent Edge

Talent Edge offers digital marketing courses in collaboration with several National and International Institutes. These advanced certifications help students to acquire skills in vital digital marketing components and help to gain a superior knowledge of tools and techniques that can be implemented to create successful digital marketing campaigns.

You gain advanced writing and designing skills, understand the essentials of successful customer relationship management, develop critical thinking ability and understand the unique characteristics of the different digital channels to create tailored digital strategies. They have tie-up with several corporates enabling the students to get lucrative digital marketing jobs. Oracle, Infosys, Deloitte, Accenture, and HCL are some of their placement partners.

5. ISB Executive Education

ISB offers a digital marketing and analytics course that helps to expedite your career goals and objectives in the digital marketing domain. The curriculum is top-notch with lifetime access to the content. ISB offers career guidance and specialized mentoring sessions as well to equip students with better communication and presentation skills.

It is an institute that has been accredited by 3 Global acceleration bodies including AMBA, EQUIS, and AACSB. ISB has an efficient placement department that has placed students in some of the top corporate names like American Express, Publicis Group, Schneider Electric, Hogarth, Kamdhenu Group, GLG, and AU Small Finance Bank.

The institutes mentioned above make the extra effort to help students leverage the opportunities presented by the web domain to build successful careers and get the best jobs. Still confused about which one to choose. Go through their curriculum, practical assignments, and placement details, then decide on the one that ticks most of the boxes in your criteria list.

