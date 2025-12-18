BMC elections: Thackeray brothers hold seat sharing talks, Sena UBT likely to get 125 seats, MNS 90 BMC elections: The Thackeray brothers are in advanced discussions on a seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming BMC elections, with Shiv Sena UBT likely to contest around 125 seats and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena about 90 seats under the proposed formula.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray are all set to seal a seat sharing pact for the BMC election in January next year, sources said. Shiv Sena UBT is likely to contest between 120 and 125 seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena could field candidates in around 80 to 90 seats.

BMC polls: Sena UBT-MNS seat sharing formula

In the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena UBT won 84 seats. Uddhav Thackeray is keen on retaining all these 84 seats, but the MNS is not agreeable to this arrangement.

The MNS argues that it has a strong presence in Marathi dominated areas such as Worli, Dadar, Kalachowkie and Mulund Bhandup. It has therefore demanded a share of some of the 84 seats that Shiv Sena UBT wants to retain.

To avoid division of votes, the Thackeray brothers are also considering bringing the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Left parties into the alliance.

If the NCP Sharad Pawar faction joins the coalition, it could be offered around 15 to 20 seats, sources added.

Mahayuti closer seat sharing talks

The tussle between ruling Mahayuti partners, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, has intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections next year, particularly over the seat sharing formula. Sources said political deliberations within the alliance have picked up pace as preparations for the Mumbai polls gather momentum.

The Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has demanded 90 to 100 seats, citing its strong organisational presence and substantial support base across several wards in the city.

The BJP, on the other hand, is looking to contest 135 to 140 seats in the Mumbai civic elections. In the 2017 BMC polls, held across 227 seats, the Shiv Sena won 84 seats while the BJP secured 82, with both parties contesting independently at the time.

Sources added that the Mahayuti alliance has almost finalised its seat sharing formula for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. In Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Kalyan Dombivli, the BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to contest the polls together as allies.

