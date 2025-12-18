Air India Express' Jeddah-Kozhikode flight makes emergency landing in Cochin after 'tyre failure' Airport officials stated that the crew handled the situation efficiently, ensuring the landing was carried out without any incident. Authorities also confirmed that emergency teams were on standby as a precaution.

Kochi:

An Air India Express flight travelling from Jeddah to Kozhikode was forced to make an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport on Thursday morning after a technical problem with its landing gear and tyre. The flight, carrying 160 passengers, encountered an issue with the right main landing gear and tyre, prompting air traffic authorities to divert the aircraft to Kochi for safety reasons.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) confirmed that the flight, IX 398, touched down safely at 9:07 am under full emergency procedures. No injuries were reported, and all passengers remained safe.

Airport officials stated that the crew handled the situation efficiently, ensuring the landing was carried out without any incident. Authorities also confirmed that emergency teams were on standby as a precaution.

The airline is expected to investigate the technical fault, while passengers have been provided assistance for onward travel, as per PTI.

Bad weather prompts emergency landing of Rajasthan CMs helicopter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Agra’s Kheria airport on Monday after weather conditions worsened during the flight, PTI reported citing officials.

The chief minister was travelling from Jaipur to Bharatpur when the pilot decided to change course due to poor weather over parts of eastern Rajasthan. The aircraft was redirected to Agra as a safety measure.

Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Prashant Tiwari said the weather in Bharatpur deteriorated unexpectedly, leaving the pilot with no option but to land at the nearest suitable airport.

After waiting for about an hour, the weather conditions improved. The helicopter then took off again and continued its journey to Bharatpur, officials said.

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

Earlier on December 2, an IndiGo flight en route from Kuwait to Hyderabad was redirected to Mumbai following a bomb threat. The aircraft carried out an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Authorities described the threat, which was received via a detailed email sent to Hyderabad airport, as specific. In response, the plane was guided to Mumbai, where it was moved to an isolation area for comprehensive inspections. All necessary safety protocols were promptly put into action. However, no suspicious object was recovered.