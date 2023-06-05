Assam PAT 2023 admit card OUT on dte.assam.gov.in, exam on June 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download Assam PAT 2023 admit card at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT 2023 admit card direct download link: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has today released the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) admit card. Candidates who applied for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page available on dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2023 at various locations of the state including Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Barpeta, Silapathar, Karimganj, Bihpuria, Goalpara, Nalbari, Baihata, Bongaigaon, Diphu, Baksa, Sibsagar, Dhekiajuli, Golaghat, Mangaldoi, and Tezpur. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) Assam PAT 2023: How to download admit cards?

Visit the official website of dte.assam.gov.in Click on PAT 2023 Login using the application login link placed in the menu bar Click on the applicant login using your application number or mobile number, date of birth and click on the download admit card Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) admit card will appear on the screen Download Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) and save it for future reference

Direct download link to download Assam PAT 2023 admit card

Candidates appearing in the aforementioned exam are advised to carry their admit card copy along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without identity proof. Candidates can directly download Assam PAT 2023 admit card by clicking on the above link.