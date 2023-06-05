Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023 OUT on tbse.tripura.gov.in, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tripura Board Class 10th 12th result 2023 link

Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has today declared the class 10th and 12th results. Students can access their results at the official website of TBSE - tbse.tripura.gov.in.

According to the results, The overall pass percentage of TBSE 10th result 2023 is recorded at 86.02 percent while the pass percentage of Tripura TBSE 12th result 2023 stands at 83.2 percent. This year, around 38,116 students appeared in Class 10 students while 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura.

TBSE Madhyamik exam 2023 was conducted between March 16 and April 18 whereas TBSE Class 12 exam 2023 was conducted from March 15 to April 19 at various exam centers. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download the Tripura board Madhyamik result 2023 and Tripura Class 12th result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download Tripura board Madhyamik result 2023 and Tripura Class 12th result 2023?

Visit the official website of TBSE - tbse.tripura.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Tripura board Madhyamik result 2023 and Tripura Class 12th result 2023' Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details and click on submit button Tripura board Madhyamik result 2023 and Tripura Class 12th result will appear on the screen Download and save Tripura board Madhyamik result 2023 and Tripura Class 12th result for future reference

Candidates should note that the results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim would also be announced today, June 5, 2023. Candidates can directly download Tripura board Madhyamik result 2023 and Tripura Class 12th result 2023 by clicking on the above links.

