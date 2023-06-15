Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. AP ICET 2023 result out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's direct link

AP ICET 2023 result out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's direct link

AP ICET 2023 result has been declared on the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check what will be next, how to download rank cards and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 17:45 IST
AP ICET 2023 official website, manabadi icet result 2023, ap icet 2023,
Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET 2023 result download

AP ICET 2023 result: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur has released the results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET 2023) today, June 15. Candidates who appeared in the AP ICET 2023 can download their resuts from the official website of ICET - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2023 was conducted from May 24, 2023 in an online mode. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on May 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 28 at 6 PM. 

ALSO READ | Karnataka Govt removes chapter on 'RSS founder Hedgewar' and Savarkar in School Textbooks

AP ICET 2023 result: How to download?

  1. Visit the official websit of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'AP ICET 2023 result' flashing on the hompage
  3. It will take you to the login page where you need to put your details
  4. AP ICET 2023 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download AP ICET 2023 result and save it for future reference

AP ICET 2023 result direct download link

ALSO READ | TS Lawcet 2023 result OUT on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Here's easy steps

What's next?

Candidates who have qualified in the AP ICET 2023 are eligible to appear in the counseling round. The date and time for the same will be shared in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. 

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur conducts Integrated Common Entrance Test on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for admission into the first year of MBA/MCA courses at participating institutions of the state. Candidates can directly access their results by clicking on the above link. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News